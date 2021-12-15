Best New Snowmobiles to Conquer the Backcountry

Skimming over soft snow deep in the woods astride a speeding snowmobile is one of the most exhilarating winter experiences you can have. Being able to traverse almost any snow-covered terrain quickly opens up spots deep in the backcountry for all sorts of activities, making a solid snowmobile a must-have for the wide-ranging winter adventurer.

But to have maximum fun and minimal hassle, it’s time to upgrade your old sled to one of the newest, sweetest snow machines out there. Consider this the brainy bunch of snowmobiles: Gee-whiz advancements in engine and suspension design make these sleds faster, comfier, and quieter than your basic four-stroke.

Get ready to fly.

Best New Snowmobiles to Conquer Winter

1. Lynx BoonDocker DS

Lynx has been the mainstay snowmobile brand in Scandinavia, where riders use these ultra-burly sleds to launch high-speed assaults on whoopdee-pocked trails. Starting this winter, Lynx is coming to the U.S.: The powder-ready BoonDocker pairs a smooth, responsive Rotax 850 E-Tec engine with a short-tunnel chassis for agility in deep snow and chunky KYB 36 Kashima front shocks that’ll stay cool and supple throughout a barrage of hard hits.

[From $15,699; brplynx.com]

2. Arctic Cat ZR 9000 Thundercat

A turbo-charged, 998cc engine makes this sled breathtakingly fast—and 2022 models gain electric power steering for greater precision when cornering. The optional ATAC adjustable suspension system lets riders press a button on the handlebar to alter compression settings (soft, medium, and firm) for the front and rear shocks. Adjustments take less than a half second to complete, and two presets let Driver 1 and Driver 2 achieve instant optimization.