Gear
Best New Snowmobiles to Conquer the Backcountry
Skimming over soft snow deep in the woods astride a speeding snowmobile is one of the most exhilarating winter experiences you can have. Being able to traverse almost any snow-covered terrain quickly opens up spots deep in the backcountry for all sorts of activities, making a solid snowmobile a must-have for the wide-ranging winter adventurer.
But to have maximum fun and minimal hassle, it’s time to upgrade your old sled to one of the newest, sweetest snow machines out there. Consider this the brainy bunch of snowmobiles: Gee-whiz advancements in engine and suspension design make these sleds faster, comfier, and quieter than your basic four-stroke.
Get ready to fly.
Best New Snowmobiles to Conquer Winter
1. Lynx BoonDocker DS
Lynx has been the mainstay snowmobile brand in Scandinavia, where riders use these ultra-burly sleds to launch high-speed assaults on whoopdee-pocked trails. Starting this winter, Lynx is coming to the U.S.: The powder-ready BoonDocker pairs a smooth, responsive Rotax 850 E-Tec engine with a short-tunnel chassis for agility in deep snow and chunky KYB 36 Kashima front shocks that’ll stay cool and supple throughout a barrage of hard hits.
[From $15,699; brplynx.com]Get it
2. Arctic Cat ZR 9000 Thundercat
A turbo-charged, 998cc engine makes this sled breathtakingly fast—and 2022 models gain electric power steering for greater precision when cornering. The optional ATAC adjustable suspension system lets riders press a button on the handlebar to alter compression settings (soft, medium, and firm) for the front and rear shocks. Adjustments take less than a half second to complete, and two presets let Driver 1 and Driver 2 achieve instant optimization.
[From $17,695; arcticcat.txtsv.com]Get it
3. Ski-Doo Renegade X-RS
Fitted with a Smart-Shox control unit that reads five sensors on the chassis every millisecond and relays optimal damping settings to the three KYB shocks on front and rear, this sled responds to changing terrain with optimal suspension performance—within an instant. That makes it the supreme crossover sled that shreds on- and off-trail, with a responsive 900 ACE Turbo R engine and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD display screen.
[From $15,149; ski-doo.com]Get it
4. Polaris Pro RMK Matryx Slash
At long last, Polaris rolls out a turbo version of its proven Patriot engine: Dubbed Patriot Boost, this powerhouse 850 gives the Pro RMK Matrix better-than-ever capability on hill climbs. Paired with the super-narrow Matryx platform that eases riders’ transitions between dynamic riding positions and short-tunnel design with raised rear bumper, this sled cruises atop the snow and bites into sidehills.
[From $14,799; snowmobiles.polaris.com]Get it
5. Yamaha Sidewinder L-TX GT EPS
After pioneering electric power steering (EPS) for snowmobiles in 2011, Yamaha improved the system in the ’22 Sidewinder by making it lighter (by more than 3 pounds) and variable (adapting assistance according to vehicle speed, torque, and terrain). Thus this snowmobile feels effortless in twisty terrain and shields your arms from bumps and shocks. Add in buttery Fox QS3 front shocks and a heated seat, and this sled reigns as the king of comfort.
[From $17,499; yamahamotorsports.com]Get it
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!