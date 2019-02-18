Improved tech, longer battery life, and lighter weight make this wave of headphones markedly better than the last. We spent 33 hours flying at cruising altitudes to find the best. From Bose QuietComfort 35 II to Beats Tudio3s, here’s how five of the top noise-canceling headphones performed up in the air.
5 Great Noise-Canceling Headphones for Travelers
