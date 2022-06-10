Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

2. Salsa Journeyer Get it

Made for gravel adventures, gravel races, or lazy day-tripping, Salsa’s workhorse all-road adventure machine has updated frame geometry that makes it more stable, with a longer top tube, slacker head tube angle, and a lower bottom bracket all to make your ride—whether you’re loaded or not—the best it can be.

Salsa loves options, so you can get this bike with a thru-axle or quick release, dropper post, a choice of three forks, drop or flat bars, and 650B or 700C wheels. The three smallest sizes have shorter seat tubes and top tubes to better balance reach and stand over for smaller riders. Three-pack mounts on the fork hold gear. So do the top tube mount, under-down tube accessory mount, and rack and fender mounts.

[From $999; salsacycles.com]

