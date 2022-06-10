Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

3. Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 Get it

Made for long miles, the aluminum Spectral 6 is ready to get rowdy with its short travel, slack headtube, long reach, and steep seat angle. Having more anti-squat than in previous Spectrals, the AL6 won’t bounce around when you’re climbing, making it particularly poised for efficiency on big adventures. With geometry usually more common on big travel bikes and a long and stable wheelbase, this bike would get itself into trouble except the spec is so nice, it saves your butt when you get loose.

The 125mm rear travel 140mm front travel 29er has internally routed cables, a Shimano SLC 12-speed drivetrain, and SLX four-piston brakes. Fox Rhythm 36 fork and Float X Performance shock smooth out the bumps in the trail. The aluminum-frame Spectral 125 AL 6 is 34.9 pounds.

[$3,500; canyon.com]

