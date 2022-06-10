Gear

Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

The Santa Cruz Megatower uses big wheels to roll over almost any obstacle.
8
Courtesy Image 3 / 8

4. Santa Cruz Megatower S

Get it

The latest pedal-up-and-pin-it-down mountain bike from Santa Cruz has 165mm of VPP rear suspension, a ±63-degree adjustable head tube angle coupled with a 170mm fork and 29-inch wheels—all the great features of a DH Bike—and a 78-degree seat angle and size-specific geo that’ll give the best-climbing enduro bikes a run for their money. The hi/lo geo fine-tuneability feature lets you adjust the slack.

The Megatower S is designed so you can overshock the rear and boost rear travel to 170mm for maximum gnar. Santa Cruz’s built-in “Glovebox” stows tools, spares, and more inside the frame.

[$6,799, santacruzbicycles.com]

exercise bike

These Are the Most Popular Stationary Bikes on Amazon Right Now

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear