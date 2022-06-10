Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

4. Santa Cruz Megatower S Get it

The latest pedal-up-and-pin-it-down mountain bike from Santa Cruz has 165mm of VPP rear suspension, a ±63-degree adjustable head tube angle coupled with a 170mm fork and 29-inch wheels—all the great features of a DH Bike—and a 78-degree seat angle and size-specific geo that’ll give the best-climbing enduro bikes a run for their money. The hi/lo geo fine-tuneability feature lets you adjust the slack.

The Megatower S is designed so you can overshock the rear and boost rear travel to 170mm for maximum gnar. Santa Cruz’s built-in “Glovebox” stows tools, spares, and more inside the frame.

[$6,799, santacruzbicycles.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!