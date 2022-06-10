Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

5. Specialized Turbo Creo SL Expert EVO Get it

With the same motor, battery, and frame as its road-oriented cousin, Specialized’s sleek carbon fiber Turbo Creo SL Expert Evo adventure e-gravel bike gives you a boost when you want it, but you can opt in or out of the pedal-assist on any ride.

The lightest e-bike in its class, Turbo Creo has a long wheelbase, raked-out fork, and low bottom bracket that keep it stable at speed, making it easy to control in corners. Its motor enhances your effort with up to 240 watts of silent assist that engages and disengages so seamlessly you won’t notice it kicking on or off. And when it is off, there’s no resistance. The motor and battery provide up to 80 miles of range, while a range extender adds an additional 40 miles of travel.

Like any great gravel bike, the Creo SL has plenty of tire clearance. It also comes with 12-degree flare adventure bars, and Specialized’s compression-adjustable Future Shock 2.0. An X-Fusion 50mm Manic Dropper seatpost encourages you to get rowdy on descents. Use Specialized’s Mission Control App to record rides and routes, tune the bike, and monitor how much battery remains. If you want to leave your phone at home, a top tube display lets you control the bike.

[$9,750, specialized.com]

