Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

6. Cannondale Moterra Neo Get it

With Bosch’s new mega-range battery and motor system, top-of-the-line components, and new frame geometry, Cannondale’s Moterra full-suspension e-mountain bike will help you get more laps and more miles in. The Moterra Neo now has a more powerful drive unit and a rechargeable, 750Wh battery for knock-your-socks-off range. Bosch’s Performance Line CX provides a smooth, and natural ride—no jerky powertrain engagement.

The Moterra Neo’s geometry, suspension, and chainstay length optimize rider position based on bike size for best-in-class handling and traction. The new Moterra has a 65-degree head angle—slacker than its predecessor—for stability at speed and in rough terrain. A 77-degree seat tube angle makes pedaling efficient and provides greater control and capability for climbing.

Track the bike’s speed, range and more on the integrated LED control unit, which has a customizable, button-free display. The bike’s battery removes easily and a sealed cover keeps it out of the weather, while the new flip-open charge port is easier than ever to use.

Cables are routed directly into the head tube through a concealed stem to keep the frame sleek and clean. And for riders who want a bike that does double duty as a commuter and trail steed, some models come with a 1,000 lumen Lezyne light, rear fender mount, rack mount, and kickstand. Moterra Neo Carbon and Alloy have 150mm of front and rear travel. The Moterra Neo LT has 170mm of front travel and 165mm of rear travel with a mullet wheel setup (27.5-inch rear/ 29-inch front).

[From $5,850; cannondale.com]

