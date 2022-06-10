Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

7. Pinarello Grevil F Get it

A gravel bike built to win races, Pinarello’s 2022 Grevil is 8 percent stiffer and 4 percent more aerodynamic than its predecessor of the same name, along with clearance for 50mm tires. This gorgeous, lightweight steed uses Pinarello’s total internal cable routing paired with a flat downtube profile to maximize the bike’s aerodynamics, which saves riders 5 watts at 40 km/h. Like a mountain bike, the Grevil has shorter reach, higher stack, and a steeper seat tube angle for enhanced comfort and handling.

Asymmetry is Pinarello’s core design concept because, when you’re riding, the forces on a bike are asymmetrical. Your legs push both pedals, but the chain torque is only on the right side. So the bike’s right chainstay and seat stay are rotated down, which Pinarello says makes it more responsive and comfortable because then both rear triangles respond the same when you’re pedaling. The wavy, extra-light GREVIL F fork has excellent vibration dampening without the power loss from shock-absorbing inserts.

Ride it as a road bike, with 25mm tires on 700c wheels, like a gravel bike with 32c to 50c tires on 700c wheels, or roll it with 2.1 MTB tires on 650b wheels. Thanks to size-specific geometry and rake, every size Grevil rides the same. The full bike weighs 19.5 pounds with Campagnolo Ekar and Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels in 53cm.

[$6,500; pinarello.com]

