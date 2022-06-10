Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

8. Scor 4060 ST Get it

If you’re looking for a one-bike quiver—one that likes to pop, wheelie drop, boost off side hits, and climbs at the top of its class, Scor’s 4060 ST delivers. And if you haven’t mastered wheelies and manuals yet, this is the bike that’ll make you a pro. While it has mid-range travel, the suspension setup lets you use it all. The carbon-fiber bike has dual short-link suspension with 140mm rear travel, 150mm front travel, and 29-inch wheels.

You can adjust the head angle if you want to tweak the bike’s geometry, steepening or slackening the head angle by just over a degree, to change the feel for aggressive downhills. Short chainstays make the bike perky and playful, while the geo gives the bike a tenacious grip without bobbing around on climbs. A RockShox Pike Ultimate and Super Deluxe Ultimate Suspension with a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain and Code RSC Brakes equip the bike for easy driving. In-frame storage comes pre-loaded with a derailleur hanger, with space to store a tool as well. Bring along extra repair gear using mounts under the top tube. The bikes cables are all internally routed in the carbon frame.

[$6,599, scor-mtb.com]

