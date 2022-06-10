Best Off-Road Gravel Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Cruisers of 2022

9. Priority Bicycles X Jetty Coast Get it

The best new beach cruiser we’ve seen, the single-speed Jetty Coast is made for maintenance-free casual cruising even in harsh, oceanside environments. It’s light enough—26 pounds—that you can lift it up stairs or into a car. The bike uses a rust- and grease-free Gates Carbon Drive Belt so you’ll never have a rookie mark, and sand and salt won’t defeat you.

The Jetty Coast’s rust-resistant aluminum frame and fork come with sealed bearings to keep you rolling all summer long. This one has limited-edition graphics on a diamond-style frame, with puncture-resistant tires and alloy wheels, a coaster brake, hand brake, and a double kickstand.

[$599, prioritybicycles.com]

