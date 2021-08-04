For folks who like to end their long day of adventuring with a few libations, putting together a kickass cocktail setup is essential. Because when you have the right outdoor barware, there’s really no reason for cocktail hour at the campsite to mean just dipping into a cooler full of beers or swigging shots of whiskey from a passed bottle.

You could always just throw a bunch of your current bits of barware from home into a bag and call it a day, but for surviving the rigors of outdoor life, why not splurge on some new outdoor barware that’s portable and tough? You can easily class it up a bit with a few key pieces, like the ones below, that are designed to help turn the outdoors into an open-air speakeasy.

1. Hydro Flask 20 L Day Escape Soft Cooler Pack

This soft cooler keeps ice at hand for 36 hours. With padded shoulder straps and a simple ziplock-type zipper, the backpack is made for easy transport and accessibility.

[$200; hydroflask.com]

2. Mystery Ranch Bindle Pack

With a burly poly-canvas exterior and seatbelt-web carrying strap, this cary-all totes essentials with ease. Two inner pockets keep supplies organized while the main 19-liter chamber swallows bulky barware.

[$65; mysteryranch.com]

3. Purist Maker Bottle + Scope Toplid

Protect your campfire cocktail with the supremely smooth, stylish and secure 10-ounce bottle. The inner silicon-dioxide lining provides a glasslike finish, while the Scope Toplid features a clever rotating outer ring for spill-proof, 360-degree sipping.

[$40 bottle, $16 top; puristcollective.com]

4. OtterBox Elevation 20 Tumbler + Shaker Lid

To be a true outdoors mixologist, you need a quality shaker. Combine the stainless steel Elevation 20 Tumbler with its Shaker Lid for libation creations. The built-in screen strains precisely—and there’s a removable polyresin shot glass!

[$30 tumbler, $20 lid; otterbox.com]

5. Gerber Armbar Cork

This nifty gadget has a full locking blade, corkscrew with lever arm, pry bar, bottle opener, scissors and can opener. And at only 6.5 inches long, this slim outdoor bartending multitool ultimately means more room for booze.

[$39; gerbergear.com]

6. High Camp Firelight 750 Flask

Glass bottles are destined to break. Instead, transfer your booze into a double-wall stainless steel bottle. None are as handsome as High Camp’s clever flask: Two tumblers attach magnetically to the top and bottom, and the silicone plug cap makes a satisfying bottle-pop at each open.

[$125; highcampflasks.com]

7. GSI Rakau Knife Set

The trio of beautifully made stainless steel blades in this kit—santoku chef, serrated bread and paring—zip up alongside a 7×11-inch bamboo cutting tray that makes quick work of any drink prep.

[$70; gsioutdoors.com]

