Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue or just looking to sip your morning coffee in the sun, dialing in your outdoor furniture setup is essential. (A top-tier grill doesn’t hurt, either.) From full table-and-chairs sets to a simple hammock, finding the right furniture to match your personality and your space will set the perfect vibe for your outdoor hangouts.

It doesn’t matter whether you have the biggest backyard on the block or a small balcony, an inviting aesthetic is always important. Plastic chairs and a hodgepodge of hand-me-downs may have worked in your younger days, but if your balcony or patio décor still resembles a frat house lawn––well, you’ve got some work to do.

To get you started, this guide features eight stylish and functional pieces of outdoor furniture to match every taste, budget, and space.

Rove Concepts Linnea Outdoor Sofa

When it comes to outdoor sofas, far too many options lumber into the behemoth category. They take up too much room and dominate your outdoor space. In a nod to minimalism, Rove Concepts ditches the bulk with the Linnea Outdoor Sofa. Featuring a mid-century design and durable aluminum frame with teak wood armrests, this sofa looks great in spaces both large and small.

[$1,399; roveconcepts.com]

Ikea Äpplarö Table and Chairs Set

Not surprisingly, Ikea’s outdoor dining set comes at a very reasonable price, but it’s also built to last and easy to set up. Made of sustainably sourced acacia wood and pre-treated with brown wood stain for weatherproofing, the Äpplarö set includes a table and four chairs.

The table offers great versatility for hosting: The two drop-leaves can be folded and removed when not in use, and an umbrella hole in the middle of the table gives you the option to create some shade. The chairs are sturdy and comfortable, though we’d recommend adding cushions (sold separately).

[$409; ikea.com]

CB2 Ixtapa Loveseat

A modern take on the classic loveseat, CB2 brings a Mexican resort feel into your outdoor space with the Ixtapa Loveseat. Made from handwoven PVC cord over a black powder-coated steel tube frame, it offers a unique look and is light enough to move around easily. For a pop of color that’ll liven up your seating area, pair it with some bright accent pillows.

[$389; cb2.com]

Yellow Leaf Mojave Hammock

A cold drink, a good book, and a comfy hammock––that’s the recipe for an afternoon of blissful relaxation. Yellow Leaf focuses exclusively on weaving hammocks of the best quality, and the attention to detail is evident in the company’s most popular hammock, the Mojave. It’s handwoven and signed by an individual weaver, and no two hammocks ever look exactly the same.

While unique patterns showcase the weaver’s master craftsmanship, the 150,000 ultra-soft loops of weatherproof yarn provide a luxurious feel on your skin, and built-in end loops make it a cinch to hang. Available in classic and family sizes, the Mojave is the ultimate way to enjoy a backyard siesta.

[$199; yellowleafhammocks.com]

Society6 Minimal Shapes No. 38 Outdoor Floor Cushion

Chairs and sofas get a lot of the attention when shopping for outdoor furniture, but sometimes the simplest solution is the best. These versatile and stylish outdoor floor cushions from Society6 make a great pick for lounging on a patio or gathering at a backyard fire pit. They’re water-resistant and treated with a UV-resistant coating to prevent fading, too.

[$99; society6.com]

Latitude Run Leen Bistro Set

The Leen Bistro Set has a classic look and a small footprint, which makes it a versatile option for smaller spaces. Its metal construction makes the table and chairs lightweight and weather-resistant, and the folding design will help you maximize your space when you don’t need a place to sit.

[$148; wayfair.com]

August Grove Obermeyer Bistro Set

This solid wood bistro set from August Grove exudes a classic style that will look great on any balcony, patio, or garden area. Even though the chairs and table are foldable, they feel surprisingly sturdy and provide a great place to enjoy some fresh air.

[$308; wayfair.com]

L.L. Bean All-Weather Classic Adirondack Chair

Adirondack chairs are an outdoor furniture staple, and for good reason—whether you want to read, chat with friends, or snooze, this quintessential backyard favorite offers a supremely comfortable place to relax. This all-weather version from L.L. Bean is made with high-density polyethylene that won’t rot, warp, or crack, even if you leave it outside year-round.

[$269; llbean.com]

