1. Traeger Timberline Get it

Traeger is a pellet grill OG and its Timberline is a modern marvel of outdoor cooking. Updated last spring, this sleek and sophisticated cooking station combines a revamped pellet fire box and grease and ash collection system that does away with two of the most common pain points on a pellet grill. The Smart Combustion system uses new technology to monitor interior temperature while insulated double-wall construction keeps the temp consistent regardless of outdoor conditions. Ash and grease combine in one easily removable container under the cooking area for less mess and quick clean up. Other new features include an amped-up smoke mode for extra smoky flavor, WiFi controls through the app, wireless thermometers, and a customizable accessory rail for adding tools, bins, and other essential grill bits.

[From $3,500; traeger.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!