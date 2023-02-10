2. Camp Chef Woodwind Pro Get it

We love pellet grills for their ease of use and ability to amplify smoky flavor. But for hardcore types who just can’t get enough smokiness, the new Camp Chef Woodwind Pro handles the job with the addition of a small smoke box above the fire box. Leave it empty for regular wood fire-enhanced cooking, or fill it with chunks of hardwood to create a thick, pit master-worthy smoke session. A gasket around the lid keeps more smoke in and helps stabilize the interior temp in cold or blustery conditions, and a WiFi app allows for fine control from inside your home.

[From $1,200; campchef.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!