3. Yoder YS640S Get it

Yoder pellet grills are USA-made beasts that’ll stand up to the constant demands of professional smokers. The YS6490S has a 12-inch-tall cooking chamber constructed from ⅛-inch-thick steel with 1,070 square inches of cooking surface that can hold up to 20 pounds of pellets. Yoder lets you remove its fire box cover to quickly convert to true open-flame grilling for those 700-degree blackening jobs. It also offers WiFi and app control, and is backed by a burly 10-year warranty on the cooking chamber, along with three years on the controller unit and ceramic igniter.

[From $2,399; yodersmokers.com]

