4. Blazn' Grill Works Grand Slam

Grand Slam looks like a pellet grill Guy Fieri would own. While on the smaller side—468 square inches of cooking surface (expandable with their Pro Shelves)—it offers a ton of standout features. It has a ceramic igniter for over 90,000 starts, fire-proof lid gasket, stainless front shelf, slide-out ash pot, stainless steel grates, and four lockable caster wheels. In a colorful departure from the usual black or silver grill, you can opt for the Grand Slam lid adorned in your choice of six smokin’ hues, like Copper Vein and Blaze Cherry.

[$1,599; mgrills.com]

