Weber, the legendary grill masters, got into the pellet grill game later than most, but the SmokeFire series offers classic touches that come with both charcoal kettles and propane grills. Reinforced with a durable, shiny porcelain-enameled coating, the grill includes the brand’s famous inverted V Flavorizer Bars to help distribute heat across the chamber. The SmokeFire grills come in two sizes: 1,008 square inches of cooking surface and a smaller 672 inches. Both offer remote-control access with a feature-filled smartphone app and a special SmokeBoost mode that’ll burn pellets at a lower temp for more smoky goodness. Two meat temperature probes are included.

