Mak Grills Two-Star General

Another all-American choice for getting your smoke on is the Mak Two-Star General. Made from stainless steel and hand-assembled, this versatile pellet grill can smoke, roast, and bake, plus grill with its FlameZone system—a funnel that forces hot air from the fire box to the cooking grate level lets you quickly switch to an open flame for grilling. The system reduces fuel consumption and makes it easier to boost temps in winter weather. A warmer/smoker box lets you store hot (or cold) food. You also get remote control access with the included WiFi module, plus a lifetime warranty on the igniter.

[$3,499; makgrills.com]

