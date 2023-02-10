7. Green Mountain Grills Trek Get it

Ideal for apartment dwellers or road warriors, the Green Mountain Grills Trek pellet grill offers a compact 219 square inches of cooking surface and a hopper capacity of 9 pounds. Ample features include a digital WiFi controller you can work through a smartphone app, a meat probe and thermal sensor to keep tabs on grill temps, plus a special angled lid for nestling in rib racks. It can also run on a 12-volt car socket or a standard 120-volt home hook up. Cooking temperatures run from 150 to 550 degrees F, offering plenty of range for slow smoking or a faster roast.

[$399; greenmountaingrills.com]

