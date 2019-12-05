1. 100% Speedcraft Air Get It

Best for: running and cycling

It’s not often you find a pair of sunglasses that protect your eyes and help you breathe better—but that’s exactly what the 100% Speedcraft Air do. A built-in adjustable nasal dilator helps you get more air through your nose, and the scratch-resistant, oil- and water-repellent wraparound lens provides plenty of coverage.

[$325; 100percent.com]

