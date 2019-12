5. Oakley Flak 2.0 Get It

Best for: all-purpose

Andersen’s personal favorite, the Flak 2.0 is a popular option and a good one for nearly any outdoor activity. They’re durable, relatively lightweight, work with a variety of lenses, and the nosepads and earsocks are made with Oakley’s Unobtanium compound, which delivers good grip even when you start to sweat.

[$166; oakley.com]

