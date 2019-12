6. Roka AT Series Get It

Best for: workwear

Whether you’re sawing wood in the garage or working on a factory floor, eye protection is paramount—but it can often make you look like you just walked out of sophomore chemistry class. These glasses combine sleek looks with an ANSI Z87+ rating, so they’re guaranteed to shield your eyes from flying objects, chemical splashes, and dust.

[$120; roka.com]

