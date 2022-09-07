12. Franklin Sports Pickleball Sling Bag Get it

Don’t tote all of your pickleball essentials in an old tennis bag. Rock a dedicated piece like the Franklin Sports Pickle- ball Sling Bag to show you’re a serious contender. Not only will it carry up to six paddles and balls with room to spare, but it also boasts a soft phone pocket and a nifty hook to hang on the fence while you stylishly destroy the competition.

[From $35; franklinsports.com]

