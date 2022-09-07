10. Tangerine Paddle Pickleball BagGet it
Yeah, you could load up your old tennis bag, but this stylish canvas duck tote is made specifically for pickleball with a dedicated outer section for your paddles, along with pouches to store balls, a water bottle, and extra layers. The large main compartment is big enough to store shoes, while a zippered pocket can organize the necessities, like your wallet, sunglasses, and phone. And you’ll turn heads on the court with the section of retro colors set off by cotton twill piping and brass hardware.
[$195; tangerinepickleball.com]
