11. SwiftNet V2.1 Portable Pickleball Net
You can find plenty of cheap, portable pickleball nets, but the SwiftNet V2.1 is one of the lightest on the market, weighing just 14 pounds—half the heft of most other portable net systems. The key to those weight-savings is the SwiftNet’s airplane-grade carbon-fiber poles and unique half-circle support structure. Bonus: The SwiftNet is made in America by a non-profit with a goal of keeping carbon fiber out of landfills.
[$370; swiftnet.pro]
