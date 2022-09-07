Gear

Best Pickleball Gear to Hit the Court Running

3. Disco Country Club Happy Hour Set

Heading out to join some hardcore pickleballers for a match but don’t have any pickleball gear? Simplify your purchase by picking up this set from Disco Country Club. You get two carbon-fiber paddles that boast a polymer honeycomb core and leather-wrapped handles in contrasting colors; a simple nylon carrying case that will fit most of the essentials; and three balls in a designated pouch. Game on!

[$115; discocountryclub.com]

