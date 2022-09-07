Gear

Best Pickleball Gear to Hit the Court Running

Show pickleball pride with this backwards pickle text sweatshirt from Varsity Pickle.
9
Courtesy Image 3 / 9

5. Varsity Pickle Pickleback Pickleball Sweatshirt

Get it

Sometimes you need to get up early to snag a court. Fight that morning chill with this oversized sweatshirt that shows off your pickle pride. The sweatshirt is made from a 50/50 poly-cotton blend, which marries the soft touch of cotton with the stretch and durability of polyester, so you can keep it on as the match heats up.

[$45; varsitypickle.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear