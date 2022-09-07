9. Nike Court Air Zoom Vapor Pro ShoesGet it
Nike’s lightest hard-court tennis shoe has a mesh upper to boost breathability, but that mesh is reinforced in key locations to give your foot stability. A couple of tennis-specific features to note include asymmetrical lacing that helps provide support during lateral movements, and a herringbone outsole that’s tuned specifically for hard courts, giving you traction when you need it, but still the ability to slide as well. And of course, the Zoom Air midsole is soft and bouncy.
[$120; nike.com]
