10. Skechers Viper Court Pickleball Shoes

You’ve got to be quick on your toes on the court, which is why you should invest in a pair of Skechers Viper Court Pickleball Shoes. These lightweight sneakers have a mesh upper and a removable arch that molds to your foot to reduce sole shock. A genuine Goodyear outsole enhances traction and stability.

[$95; skechers.com]

