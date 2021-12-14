Best Pillows to Upgrade Your Bed and Overhaul Your Sleep

Mattresses, cooling sheets, and fancy bed frames get all the love. Pillows? Not so much. We’re willing to bet you’ve been using your current pillows for much longer than you probably should. Take their sad, sagging shape as a white flag: a sign of surrender. Upgrading your pillows is the easiest way to usher in some of your sweetest dreams yet. Read on for the best pillows to shop right now.

1. Marlow Pillow

Brooklinen expanded its offerings with a cooling-infused pillow that lets you adjust firmness depending on your preference. Just unzip, tug out a layer, and rest your head on your ideal combination of support and loft. Breathable mesh and an 80/20 split of memory foam and polyester fiber keeps things light and airy—no stifling hot spots.

[$65; brooklinen.com]

2. The Yana Pillow

If you’re someone who sleeps with a pillow (or three) tucked under your arms and knees, Yana is for you. Organic shredded latex is housed within a soft, washable bamboo cover. Trust us when we say it’s well worth the extra real estate it takes up. You can also use it when sitting up for added support while reading or watching TV.

[$199; yanasleep.com]

3. Crane & Canopy Down Alternative Sham Pillow

Good luck finding a better down alternative sham pillow than this. It’s made with 100 percent cotton and comes with a waterproof, stain-resistant, anti-microbial cover. It’s available in a variety of sizes and works well as a display pillow, but also has solid back support if you like using it while you read or watch TV.

[from $55; craneandcanopy.com]

4. Sleep on Latex Natural Latex Pillow

Natural latex foam + organic cotton = sleeper’s dream. These pillows are made in a dedicated Chicago factory, and we love how they cradle your head, providing optimal support and alignment for your neck and back. Bonus: It never has to be fluffed.

[$79; sleeponlatex.com]

5. DUX Micro-Spring Pillow

This pillow is certainly worth the splurge: It’s made with an inner core of light-gauge springs for fantastic neck and head support, and an outer layer of 575 fill power goose down. A 100 percent cotton cover seals the deal. FYI: The brand only carries ethically sourced down, which ensures the ethical treatment of geese and ducks.

[$324; duxiana.com]

6. Sleepenvie’s Sofi Sleep Deluxe Pillow

With a top layer woven from ice yarn and an interior stuffed with down feathers, you’ll get a plush feel that simultaneously keeps you cool all night. The core is filled with micro-tube gel-infused memory foam that molds to your body’s shape, and the middle layer is woven from mesh, making this pillow both breathable and one that holds its form.

[$159; sleepenvie.com]

7. Essentia Comfort Pillow

This loose-fill pillow is stuffed with certified organic natural memory foam and a latex blend. It’s ideal for any style of sleeper, hypoallergenic, and available in both queen and king sizes with cover options available in beige and a beige striped pattern—though we still recommend using a case.

[$150; myessentia.com]

8. American Blossom Linens American Made Wool Filled Pillows

Sustainably made? Yep. Hypoallergenic? Of course. Anti-microbial? You betcha. Because it’s filled with wool, this pillow naturally regulates temperature, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It’s also said to be good for your skin as it limits the amount of sweat and toxins that tend to accumulate in lower-quality pillows.

[$198; americanblossomlinens.com]

9. Sleep Artisan Side Sleeper Pillow

This natural latex pillow is specifically designed with side sleepers in mind (combination sleepers who change positions may enjoy it, too). It’s made in the U.S., and incorporates an adjustable loft into the design, so you can personalize the pillow height. Bonus: The natural latex keeps you cool while you sleep.

[$99.77; amazon.com]

10. FluffCo Down & Feather Pillow

Billed as the “5-star hotel inspired pillow,” you’ll snooze like you’re on vacation. Since you’re buying direct from the manufacturer, it costs some 50 percent off the standard cost. It’s also available in a vegan down alternative version ($55). Choose from standard or king size in soft or firm fill.

[$75; fluff.co]

11. Sijo Eucalyptus Down Alternative Pillow

Certified with the OEKO-TEX credential to designate it as free of harmful chemicals, this pillow is hypoallergenic, sustainably made, and wonderfully cooling (making it our go-to choice for hot sleepers). It’s available in standard and king sizes, and if you can shell out a little more cash for your ZZZs, we also love Sijo’s CLIMA Latex Pillow ($110), which is designed with Talalay latex for orthopedic support and CLIMA fabric blend to keep moisture at bay while you sleep.

[from $48; sijohome.com]

