Your pillow has a big effect on the quality of your sleep. Heading to bed with the wrong one can cause back and neck pain, and if you’re constantly readjusting your cushion, your sleep cycle will definitely suffer. To cut down on the tossing and turning, start by upgrading your pillows.

To choose the best pillow for your needs, you’ll need to consider materials and firmness level. Down pillows, which are typically made from duck and geese feathers, are popular because of their low weight and longevity (they last for years and can be recased); they’re also very malleable. Materials like latex and memory foam are generally firmer (though softer options are available, too). Down is great if you like a more forgiving pillow, while latex and memory foam offer more support for your neck if you sleep on your side or back.

No matter what your preferences are, there’s a pillow out there that’ll keep you comfortable. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best pillows for every type of sleeper.

Brooklinen Down Pillow

One of the most popular options from the trendy brand, Brooklinen’s Down Pillow lives up to the hype. It’s filled with a soft layer of feathers and fluffy down clusters, and it’s available in three different support levels, from plush (good for stomach sleepers) to firm (best for side sleepers).

[$69; brooklinen.com]

Buffy Cloud Pillow

Buffy’s Cloud pillow combines sustainability and comfort: It’s filled with an air-blown fiber made from 100-percent recycled plastic, and the cover is made from eucalyptus lyocell fabric. And like the Brooklinen pillow above, it’s also available in three different firmness levels.

[$69; buffy.co]

Luuna Adjustable Pillow

Tossers and turners, rejoice: The Luuna Adjustable Pillow is here. Its shredded high-density memory foam filling is durable and won’t clump, and you can even add or remove filling to get the exact feel you want.

[$50; amazon.com]

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow

Can’t deal with down? This pillow uses an allergy-friendly gel-filled fiber that retains its shape to provide maximum support for a variety of sleeping positions.

[$45; amazon.com]

Purple Harmony Pillow

The hypoallergenic latex core material in this pillow provides strong support for your neck, and it’s a great pick if you tend to sleep hot. Air channels in the latex core and the hex mesh surrounding it are designed for maximum airflow to keep you cool, and the moisture-wicking cover keeps the pillow feeling fresh all night long.

[$159; purple.com]

Coyuchi Turiya Organic Latex Pillow

The Turiya Organic Latex pillow is made from pure, natural latex, and it’s Swiss cheese-like design helps alleviate aches and pains and keep you comfortable. A cutout on one side of the pillow cradles your head to promote proper spinal alignment, and a pair of large holes relieve pressure points when sleeping on your side. Ventilation holes throughout the pillow help you stay cool, too.

[$118; coyuchi.com]

Puredown Goose Feather Down Pillow

This best-selling down pillow uses a classic design that offers full neck and shoulder support, and the double-layered casing prevents irritating feather pricking.

[$46; amazon.com]

Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow

Another great pick for fussy sleepers, Nest Bedding fills their top-selling pillow with shredded foam fill that generates low chemical off-gassing—optimal for people sensitive to smell, although who really wants to deal with pillows that smell like plastic? If it’s too plush for your liking, unzip and grab a fistful of stuffing to customize the density to your liking (store the surplus in a resealable bag).

[From $49; nestbedding.com]

