1. Anker PowerCore 5000 Get It

Best Small Charger

Although it’s not quite as rugged as the other models on this list, the PowerCore 5000 really stands out for its portability and low price tag. Compared to similar chargers, this thing is dirt cheap, but it manages to pack a solid amount of power in a slim, lightweight package. It’s easy to slip in a pack or pocket, and it can power up a smartphone and still have juice to spare.

[$18; anker.com]