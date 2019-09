2. BioLite Charge 20 Get It

Best Rugged Power Bank

The Charge 20 is a great option for keeping your phone alive during an overnight camping trip. It has a slightly larger battery capacity than the PowerCore 5000 (which also has plenty of charge to power up your phone), but the main advantage here is the beefed up protection: A stainless steel case can stand up to bumps and drops, and it’s IPX6 rating means it can withstand rain and spills.

[$40; bioliteenergy.com]