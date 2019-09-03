3. GoalZero Venture 30 Get It

Best Rugged Power Bank for Extra Power

The Venture 30’s 7,800mAh battery offers more juice than the BioLite Charge 20, but it’s still just as tough and relatively lightweight. It’s IPX6 rated to handle splashes and rain, and it’s dustproof as well. It has two high-speed USB ports for charging up multiple devices at once, and it comes with an integrated USB/micro USB cable for filling up its own battery or dishing out charge to other gadgets.

[$100; goalzero.com]