4. BioLite SolarPanel 10+ Get It

Best Solar Charger

Solar chargers free you from outlets—all you need to power up your devices is sunshine. Frankly, I was expecting solar charging to be finicky and slow, but I was pleasantly surprised by the 10+. It’s easy to set up (the ratcheting kickstand and sundial help you get maximum sun exposure), sturdy and splashproof, and the rate of charge wasn’t far off from battery-based chargers. Even better, the 10+ comes with its own integrated battery, so you can juice it up when the sun is out (or charge it from an outlet) and store that power for later.

[$130; bioliteenergy.com]