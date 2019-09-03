5. GoalZero Nomad 14 Plus Get It

Best for Maximum Solar Power

If you want to wring even more power out of the sun, the Nomad 14 Plus is a great way to do it. While it lacks an integrated battery and the kickstand wasn’t quite as secure as the one on the BioLite 10+, it has another unique feature. Using the attached cables, you can chain up to four Nomads together to increase your solar power and charge devices even faster (although that means buying several panels). It’s easy to set up, the built-in storage pouch keeps cords from getting lost, and it even comes with a set of carabiners so you can attach it to a pack or tent.

[$150; goalzero.com]