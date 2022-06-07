When it comes to the best outdoor speakers, the equalizer is, well, not the great equalizer. Whether you’re hosting a backyard cookout for two or a pool party for 20, outdoor speakers can truly make or break the fun. Sometimes you need something small and portable; other times you need a substantial unit with thumping bass.

We’ve put together a list including all of the above: solar-powered portables, floating buoys, and rechargeable record players.

This summer, say goodbye to your tinny, lackluster speaker and upgrade to any of the below stellar finds. These outdoor speakers are built to last and feature a wide range of fun specs for every kind of al fresco endeavor.

1. MPOWERD Luci Explore

Packing up for a long weekend at a lake or beach house? Don’t skip town without this lightweight, water-resistant, solar-powered portable speaker that doubles as a colorful light. It’s controlled via Bluetooth and lasts up to 24 hours, with 4.5 hours of speaker play. If you don’t charge it in the sun, you can add some juice with the included micro-USB port. Even better, it can also charge your cell phone if you’re in a bind—say, if you’re boating and don’t have a spare charger.

