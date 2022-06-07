10. Gemini Soundsplash Speaker Get it

The full name of this next-level speaker is a mouthful, but fitting for a mighty machine: Soundsplash Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Multi-Colored LED Light Show. It’s ideal for your next party with 420W of battery-powered sound, two colorful LEDs, and a strobe light that pulses in synchrony to music. Moreover, it has superb bass and high notes; floats in the pool; and comes with ergonomic handles, integrated beverage holders, and a moisture-sealed compartment to stash your wallet, keys, and other personal goods?

[$400; geminisound.com]

