2. Wren Tokay Wireless Adventure Speaker Get it

Bespoke Post’s private label brand, Wren, has created quite the wireless, waterproof speaker that gets its “Tokay” moniker from the loudmouthed Southeast Asian gecko. Buy two—in either Black Tiger Camo or Blue Water Camo—and pair them together through true wireless stereo (TWS) mode with one serving as the left channel, and the other as the right.

[$65; bespokepost.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!