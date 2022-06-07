3. SOUNDBOKS Go Get it

Audiophiles, perk up your ears and allow us to introduce you to this new, travel-ready Bluetooth speaker from Danich audio tech company SOUNDBOKS. It plays for up to 40 hours on one charge at mid-volume, and features two 72-watt continuous class D amplifiers to create supremely crisp sound whether your day takes you to backcountry campgrounds or a local park for a cookout. This speaker gives you a concert-worthy experience and connects to the company’s app for performance upgrades; customizable equalization (EQ); sound profiles; and DIREKT, a curated, live audio-streaming experience, where you can stream DJ and artist sets from turntables in clubs and studios in Copenhagen, Barcelona, London, LA, and more.

[$699; soundboks.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!