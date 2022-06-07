Gear

Best Outdoor Speakers for Summer Cookouts, Pool Parties, and Adventures

Raycon Power Boombox Speaker 
9
Raycon 3 / 9

4. Raycon Power Boombox Speaker 

Get it

This old-school boombox has plenty of current-day bells and whistles: four audio modes (Bluetooth, UX, USB, and FM), three sound profiles to customize your listening experience, and LED party lights. The spill-resistant case is perfect for nights huddled around a campfire or in the backyard with friends. The battery lasts up to 21 hours. If you buy two, you can connect them in multi-link mode for stereo sound wherever you are.

[$99; rayconglobal.com

