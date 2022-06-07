6. Victrola Revolution GO Get it

How about a record player to up the backyard fun? Break out the vinyl for this portable, rechargeable Bluetooth-enabled record player that bills itself as the first of its kind. The battery lasts up to 12 hours, so you may even want to bring it on your next van camping adventure. A removable guitar strap for carrying makes it easy enough to lug around if you’re going on a short hike, too. And, the detachable lid serves as a vinyl stand for up to five records.

[$200; bestbuy.com]

