7. Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

This speaker delivers both 360-degree sound and thunder bass to bring the funk to your next pool party or summer barbecue. The waterproof, drop-proof, wireless speaker has a rechargeable battery that offers up to 20 hours of juice. Get customizable sound with four different presets, plus a customized tuner, and Bluetooth connectivity. It’s also wrapped in two-tone fabric in a host of colors from red and purple to blue and black that makes the device a visual stunner, too. For something at a lower price point, try Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 ($99), another portable, waterproof speaker with rich bass that floats and offers up to 13 hours of battery life.

[$200; ultimateears.com]

