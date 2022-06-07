8. House of Marley No Bounds XL Bluetooth Speaker Get it

Choose from gray or black in this ultra-compact speaker made from sustainable cork. It provides revelers or podcast listeners with some 16 hours of playtime. (It can also serve as a backup power bank with USB output power.) Expect crystal-clear sound, a waterproof, dust-proof design you can trust, and buoyancy should your speaker go overboard. The built-in microphone allows you to use the gadget as a speakerphone for all those pool- and lakeside meetings you hope to take this summer.

[$150; thehouseofmarley.com]

