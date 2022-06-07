9. Positive Grid’s Spark MINI Get it

Guitar players, this new, lightweight speaker is for you. Select the black or pearl finish, then get to work strumming at your next tailgate or patio jam session, with the tiny-yet-mighty guitar amplifier. The Bluetooth enabled speaker plays for up to eight hours on a rechargeable battery and comes with an accompanying app to help you learn how to play guitar. For more advanced players, it can also play drum and bass backing parts to play in tandem with you. Use the headphone jack so you keep disturbing others to a minimum, or the line output if you want to link the amp up to larger speakers.

[$195; positivegrid.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!