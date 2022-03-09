Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

1. Goal Zero Lighthouse 600 Get It

Whether you stand it, hang it, or hold it, this 1-pound lumen lantern is a powerhouse. Its 5,200 mAh battery can keep your phone, earbuds, headlamp, and other small devices juiced up so you can stay connected—and, more importantly, see where you are. You’ve got three options when you need to recharge the battery: USB, an integrated solar panel, or a top mounted hand crank. If the battery is drained, a minute of cranking will illuminate the lantern for 10 minutes. We love the intuitive front dial, which lets you choose your circle of light—180 or 360 degrees—and how bright you want the lantern to glow.

[$70; goalzero.com]

