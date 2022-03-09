Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

2. MPowered Luci Baselight Get It

This inflatable backpacking lantern does double duty as a baselight and small device charger. Juice its 2,000 mAh Li-ion battery via the built-in 3-inch by 3-inch solar panel, or plug it in to top off its battery before you leave home. The 360 lumen light gives off a warm glow for up to 50 hours with low, medium, and high settings—plus a strobe mode—to illuminate your tent, picnic table, or van.

[$55; mpowered.com]

