Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

3. ChargeASAP Flash Pro Plus

With more USB-C charging ports than any other portable power bank, and magnetic wireless charging that keeps devices from sliding off its wireless charging pads, this is a capable, modern power brick. It’s also the tool of choice for anyone who needs to recharge in cold weather. Made for Apple users, the 25,000 mAh Flash Pro Plus is compatible with laptops, tablets, phones, Apple Watch, and more, automatically detecting the correct power output by device.

On the side of the unit, a 100-watt USB-C delivers impressively speedy laptop charging, while the 60- and 20-watt USB-C ports and 50-watt USB-A port have proprietary fast charge technology systems for tech like DSLRs, drones, and AirPods.

Flash Pro Plus lets you charge six devices simultaneously, with 190 watt combined output. A window on one side displays battery levels and power output by port. The powerbank recharges from 0 to 100 percent in 70 minutes, and can be used while it’s recharging.

[$319; chargeasap.com]

