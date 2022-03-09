Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

4. Lion Energy Eclipse Get It

Pack this TSA-approved power block, and you can leave the tangle of charging cables behind. While it’s just 1.6 pounds, it’s a thousand lifecycles strong, with 10-, 5-, and 2-watt landing pads on one side to simultaneously charge Qi smartphones, watches, earbuds, and more. The end of the bank hosts USB-A and USB-C ports to power electronics that aren’t wireless charging-enabled. The Eclipse’s 27,000 mAh lithium NCA battery recharges via USB in around 1.5 hours. Here’s the big selling point: It holds its charge for up to a year, so you can grab and go even if you haven’t used it in a while.

[$229; lionenergy.com]

