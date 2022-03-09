Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

5. OmniCharge Omni Ultimate Get It

The only portable power bank with a removable battery and customizable menus, OmniCharge’s Omni Ultimate is one of most adaptable travel-sized options. Its 100-watt AC wall outlet can run small appliances or a computer, while dual fast-charging 18-watt USB-A, and ​​60- and 30-watt USB-C ports juice other electronics. A 150-watt DC port has adjustable voltage and amperage for maximum charging flexibility. If charging multiple devices at once, it’ll automatically shut power off when a device is fully charged.

Tiny but mighty, it can charge a drone four times, a phone 10 times, and a DSLR 12 times. It takes four hours plugged into shore power, then it’s ready for the next round.

You can also through-charge while the battery bank is being recharged—or use solar. An OLED screen displays battery temperature, power draw, and battery status. Configure the screen so you can easily see the data most important to you.

[$399; omnicharge.co]

